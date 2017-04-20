USUE to honor its top students Friday
Twenty-two students in 23 departments, comprising the best students at Utah State University Eastern in 2016-17, will be honored at the awards program at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. Also recognized will be those students receiving honor and high honor cords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|Anonymous
|414
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 19
|YuliaKarymova
|7
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar '17
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar '17
|Niaino
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Starone4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC