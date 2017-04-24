USU Eastern names 22 outstanding students
Twenty-two students in 23 departments, comprising the best students at Utah State University Eastern in 2016-17, will be honored at the awards program at 7 p.m., Friday, April 28, in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, as well as those students receiving honor and high honor cords. In art and design, McKenna Brown, Centerville, was named the department's outstanding student; while the criminal justice department named Josefina Begay, Aneth, as top student with Sabrina Corpac, Tooele, as top criminal justice distance student.
