Two years after she vanished, Provo woman remains missing
The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers searched for Elizabeth Elena Laguna-Salgado, 26, who was last seen walking home April 16 from the Nomen Global Language School at 384 W. Center St. in Provo. Saturday, April 25, 2015 The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers searched for Elizabeth Elena Laguna-Salgado, 26, who was last seen walking home April 16 from the Nomen Global Language School at 384 W. Center St. in Provo.
