The Latest: Victim shocked by Utah ju...

The Latest: Victim shocked by Utah judge remark in rape case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Amid rising regional tensions, North Korea is preparing for its most important holiday: the 105th birth anniversary of the country's late founder and the grandfather of its current ruler. Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Samsunter 6
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 1 anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Utah County was issued at April 15 at 4:27AM MDT

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC