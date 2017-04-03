Teen who attacked 5 classmates faces 10 years to life in prison

Parents enter Mountain View High School in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, to pick up students following a stabbing at the school. A 16-year-old boy who admitted to stabbing five classmates at random in a school locker room faces a potential prison sentence of at least 10 years and potentially life, to be served once he is released from a juvenile facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.