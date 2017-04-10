S.L. Main, Provo East Bay post office...

S.L. Main, Provo East Bay post offices to offer late collection times on Tax Day

Salt Lake City and Provo offer the latest collection times in the Beehive State. Customers who drop off their tax returns at the following locations by the designated time will receive an April 18 postmark: In addition, 31 post offices have self-service kiosks available 24/7.

