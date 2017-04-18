Provo teen under investigation for allegedly making bombs
A 14-year-old Provo boy has been referred to 4th District Juvenile Court for allegedly keeping bomb-making materials in a shed behind his house. Now police are trying to figure out how many explosives the boy may have set off, and whether he had any hurtful intentions or was just being mischievous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 3
|Samsunter
|6
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 1
|anonymous
|411
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar '17
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar '17
|Niaino
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Starone4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC