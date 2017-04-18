Provo teen under investigation for al...

Provo teen under investigation for allegedly making bombs

A 14-year-old Provo boy has been referred to 4th District Juvenile Court for allegedly keeping bomb-making materials in a shed behind his house. Now police are trying to figure out how many explosives the boy may have set off, and whether he had any hurtful intentions or was just being mischievous.

