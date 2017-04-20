Poll: UVU president viewed most favor...

Poll: UVU president viewed most favorable by 3rd District Republicans to take Chaffetz's seat

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Deseret News

In the wake of Rep. Jason Chaffetz's announcement that he will not seek re-election and may step down early, a new poll of Republican voters in Utah's 3rd Congressional District released Friday a shows surprising support for Utah Valley University President Matthew Holland to fill the post. "It's actually pretty remarkable that somebody who's never held public office has such high favorability," said Quin Monson, a founding partner of Y2 Analytics, which conducted the poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

