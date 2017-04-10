Pleasant Grove group moves forward with plans 'roads first' push

Provo a Organizers of a group pushing Pleasant Grove City to earmark $2.65 million - about 18 percent of its general fund budget - for fixing up local roads submitted 1,636 signatures to the Utah County clerk-auditor's office Friday in its effort to get an initiative on the ballot. Residents fed up with what they say are neglected and crumbling roads formed the group "Fund Roads First."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.