Northern Utah dams in 'flood control' mode to take on snowmelt

Multiple dams in northern Utah are operating in a flood control mode as managers of water systems are engaged in a juggling act to release enough water to make room for snowmelt but not too much so downstream communities don't flood. "There is still 180 percent snowpack in Monte Cristo area and, accordingly, we have been releasing water out of Pineview Dam," said Tage Flint, general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District.

