News Spe's next president not shying away from international growth

Monday Apr 24

Raed Alzubi of Saudi Arabia is the incoming president of the Society of Plastics Engineers, who will take the reins at Antec 2017. SPE can bring together industrialists in the Middle East as the region continues important work to diversify beyond just the oil economy, said Alzubi, who is president of SPE's Middle East Section.

