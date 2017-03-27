New LDS general Relief Society presid...

New LDS general Relief Society presidency is unique

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Deseret News

The LDS Church has a new general presidency for its 7.1-million member Relief Society, and it is unique. Sister Jean B. Bingham was named as the new Relief Society general president after serving for one year in the Primary general presidency, an unprecedented move for a woman leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 15 hr anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC