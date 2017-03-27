New LDS general Relief Society presidency is unique
The LDS Church has a new general presidency for its 7.1-million member Relief Society, and it is unique. Sister Jean B. Bingham was named as the new Relief Society general president after serving for one year in the Primary general presidency, an unprecedented move for a woman leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|411
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Starone4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC