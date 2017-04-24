More Than True

More Than True

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: BYU Magazine

A suggestion from a mentoring professor turned Gene Nelson from a confused psychology undergrad into a consummate librarian and eventually a member of the selection committees for the Caldecott and Newbery Awards. Photo by Bradley Slade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BYU Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 21 Anonymous 414
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 19 YuliaKarymova 7
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar '17 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC