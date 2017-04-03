Man faces federal drug charge in woma...

Man faces federal drug charge in woman's overdose death

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Deseret News

A Vineyard man who police say shared heroin with a woman who died of a drug overdose last summer faces a federal drug charge. A complaint filed in U.S. District Court charges Edward Lee Poorman, 22, with one count of distribution of heroin.

