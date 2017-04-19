Long-distance castmates prove there is 'A Number' of ways to make theater Tom Darnall and Adam Houghton are rehearsing a play together - separated by 1,200 miles Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/entertainment/arts/2017/04/19/long-distance-castmates-prove-there-number-ways-make-theater/99875356/ The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University present "A Number" by Caryl Churchill, April 19-21. But before the curtain rises on the play, an interesting rehearsal process had to take place.

