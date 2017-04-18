Judge sentencing convicted rapist calls him 'extraordinarily good man'
PROVO, UT - A judge is under fire for praising a convicted rapist during sentencing as the victim sits in the courtroom. "The court has no doubt that Mr. Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man," Judge Thomas Low said about the former Mormon bishop.
