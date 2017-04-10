Investigation Discovery highlights se...

Investigation Discovery highlights search for missing Utah woman

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The search for a missing Utah woman is the focus of an episode of the cable series "Disappeared" on Sunday. The Investigation Discovery channel's series hopes to prompt some leads in the unsolved case, and will urge anyone with information to contact the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Samsunter 6
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 1 anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC