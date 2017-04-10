Driver of vehicle hit by train charged in pregnant passenger's death

The driver of a Jeep that was hit by a FrontRunner train last summer, killing a passenger who was eight months pregnant, has been charged with manslaughter. Nephi Adelino Makaya, 26, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday with the second-degree felony, in addition to driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor, and not having registration, an infraction.

