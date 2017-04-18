BYU Women's Conference set for May 4, 5

Inside the Marriott Center during the closing session of the BYU Women's Conference, April 29, 2016. Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. PROVO - Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. The theme for this year is "Converted Unto the Lord."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.