BYU Women's Conference set for May 4, 5
Inside the Marriott Center during the closing session of the BYU Women's Conference, April 29, 2016. Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. PROVO - Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. The theme for this year is "Converted Unto the Lord."
