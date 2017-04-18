BYU Women's Conference set for May 4, 5

BYU Women's Conference set for May 4, 5

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Inside the Marriott Center during the closing session of the BYU Women's Conference, April 29, 2016. Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. PROVO - Brigham Young University will host the 2017 BYU Women's Conference, the largest two-day gathering of women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on May 4 and 5. The theme for this year is "Converted Unto the Lord."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Samsunter 6
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 1 anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar '17 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC