BYU Easter Conference celebrates the 'majesty and mission' of Christ at Eastertime

Saturday Apr 15

On the evening of the Christian holy day "Good Friday," students, faculty and members of the Brigham Young University community gathered in the Joseph Smith Building on the Provo, Utah, campus to learn more about and celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Scholars from BYU discussed the Savior - His life, His mission, the Atonement and His influence on individuals today - during the annual BYU Easter Conference.

