Bridal Veil Falls area temporarily cl...

Bridal Veil Falls area temporarily closed as old tram, restaurant removed from cliff

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The remains of an old tram system sits perched on a cliff at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Recreation in the area will be closed for eight weeks to allow for the demolition of the structures at the top and bottom of the waterfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Apr 5 tongangodz 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Samsunter 6
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Apr 1 anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar '17 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC