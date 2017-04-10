Bridal Veil Falls area temporarily closed as old tram, restaurant removed from cliff
The remains of an old tram system sits perched on a cliff at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Recreation in the area will be closed for eight weeks to allow for the demolition of the structures at the top and bottom of the waterfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 3
|Samsunter
|6
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 1
|anonymous
|411
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar '17
|Niaino
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Starone4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC