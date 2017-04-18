Alleged bank robber was previously wa...

Alleged bank robber was previously wanted for questioning in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping

A man who was once wanted for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart has been arrested for a series of bank robberies in Salt Lake County. Bret Michael Edmunds, 41, was arrested Tuesday by a task force consisting of local and federal officers about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

