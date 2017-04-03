About Utah: Utahn offering live strea...

About Utah: Utahn offering live stream with an Easter theme

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Deseret News

If all goes as planned this Saturday, Shaun Barrowes and 900 of his musician friends will perform an Easter-themed concert in Provo for 2 million people. How this is possible - hosting a musical festival five times as large as Woodstock with zero security and virtually no expense - is a tribute to technology, the reach of social media, the wealth of musical talent in Utah willing to participate and provide service at no charge, and, most of all, to Shaun Barrowes' ingenuity.

Read more at Deseret News.

Provo, UT

