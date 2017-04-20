2017 NFL Draft: BYU safety Kai Nacua ...

2017 NFL Draft: BYU safety Kai Nacua signs free-agent deal with Cleveland Browns

Nacua picked off 14 passes in his BYU career, good for fourth all-time at the school, and returned two for touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, Nacua may be smaller than desired as an NFL safety, but his athleticism, game tape and knack for the ball clearly drew enough attention to get him a shot.

