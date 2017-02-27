Wilson Audio Alexx review @ PFO

Wilson Audio Alexx review @ PFO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SonicFlare

Wilson does it again . The company from Provo, Utah sure seems to be on a roll. Announced in the 1st quarter of 2016, Alexx has effectively replaced the outgoing MAXX Series 3. Though I would not necessarily call it an outright replacement, Alexx is really an all new development that was born from 2+ years of R&D and countless prototypes being subjected to the Wilson typical listening tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SonicFlare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) 14 hr Vassago 407
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Tue FSM 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15) Feb 13 Alycegomez 6
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb 7 Rosita 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC