Utah lawmakers look to reform college...

Utah lawmakers look to reform college sex assault reporting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: SFGate

In this April 20, 2016, file photo, protesters stand in solidarity with rape victims on the campus of Brigham Young University during a sexual assault awareness demonstration in Provo, Utah. Utah lawmakers on Thursday, March 2, 2017, were expected to consider a bill requiring college counselors to keep sexual abuse reports confidential, almost one year after Mormon-owned Brigham Young University faced major backlash when it was revealed it shared assault victim information with its honor code office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Feb 28 FSM 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15) Feb 13 Alycegomez 6
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb 7 Rosita 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC