Utah lawmakers look to reform college sex assault reporting

In this April 20, 2016, file photo, protesters stand in solidarity with rape victims on the campus of Brigham Young University during a sexual assault awareness demonstration in Provo, Utah. Utah lawmakers on Thursday, March 2, 2017, were expected to consider a bill requiring college counselors to keep sexual abuse reports confidential, almost one year after Mormon-owned Brigham Young University faced major backlash when it was revealed it shared assault victim information with its honor code office.

