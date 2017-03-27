US water manager warning of snowmelt flood potential in Utah
"Knuckleball" weather including rapid melts of heavy snowpack has a federal water manager warning Utah residents to watch for flooding in coming weeks. Wayne Pullan, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Provo office manager, tells the Deseret News that higher flows than usual are expected in Cache and Utah counties.
