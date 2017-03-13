'The Laughter Life' explores how 'Stu...

'The Laughter Life' explores how 'Studio C'...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

" THE LAUGHTER LIFE " - 2A1 2 stars - Matt Meese, Jason Gray, Mallory Everton, Whitney Call, Jeremy Warner; not rated, likely PG for some crude humor; LDS Film Festival Mormons don't have a reputation for being funny, according to Mallory Everton of "Studio C." Instead, she said they are known for being overly sensitive, serious and having tons of kids. "The Laughter Life," a film by father-daughter pair Jeff and Juliet Werner, explores a week within the creative process of "Studio C" cast members as they balance jokes, the "Provo bubble" and representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... 12 hr Niaino 4
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15) Feb 13 Alycegomez 6
Trump and chaffetz Feb '17 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb '17 Rosita 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC