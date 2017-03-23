State's largest job fair coming to Provo

State's largest job fair coming to Provo

While Utah continues to be one of the top economies in the nation - with a 3.1 percent unemployment rate - there are still approximately 47,800 Utahns looking for work, according the Utah Department of Workforce Services. The state's largest community job fair is scheduled to take place in Utah County next week.

