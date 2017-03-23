San Juan County's population growing faster than any other county in the nation
While it's no secret Utah's population is growing at a rate little seen elsewhere, San Juan County has taken an unprecedented lead, growing faster than any other county in the nation. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released early Thursday morning, San Juan County nabbed the top spot while Wasatch County came in as the fourth-fastest growing county and Juab County as the ninth.
