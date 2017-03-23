I've built something that: 1) Gets You Tons of Positive Online Reviews Easily 2) Stops Bad Reviews from Ever Going Public Best part is it's totally automated. Thanks ahead, Nicole PS: See how it works grab a spot here: http://post.flyingenvelope.com/f/a/nrgWV7ecOxvLJqgRgXWDJw~~/AAHJRQA~/RgRauDs1P0EIASxqG3fTR8FXA3NwY1gEAAAAAFkGc2hhcmVkYQ5mbHlpbmdlbnZlbG9wZWANNTQuMjQ0LjQ4LjEzMEgYNThiODViMWYzZDVmY2ExMjAwZmEwMGI1QgoABDW21VjhPbS1UhpjaXR5LmNvdW5jaWxAbWVubG9wYXJrLm9yZ1AabG9jYWwtcmV2a WV3cy1lbWFpbC0xLWNvcHlRBAAAABVEFmh0dHA6Ly9sb2NhbHJldmlld3MubWVHAnt9Ew~~ 223 West 1230 North #703 Provo, UT 84606 Reply stop if your sick of me :) Email communications sent to the City Council are public records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menlo Park City Council.