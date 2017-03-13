Provo's InsideSales cuts workforce

Provo's InsideSales cuts workforce

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Deseret News

A view of the Provo city limits. Utah tech giant InsideSales laid off multiple employees Thursday, indicating a need to re-focus on sales to larger "enterprise businesses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Sat Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC