Provo mom gets probation, ankle monit...

Provo mom gets probation, ankle monitor for death of baby in DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSL-TV

A Provo woman will serve 36 months of probation on a GPS monitor for the death of her baby, who died after the woman was involved in a DUI crash with the child unbuckled on her lap. A jail sentence for Susanne McClellan, 39, was suspended Tuesday so long as the woman serves 240 days probation as part of the GPS monitoring program, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC