Provo mom gets probation, ankle monitor for death of baby in DUI crash

A Provo woman will serve 36 months of probation on a GPS monitor for the death of her baby, who died after the woman was involved in a DUI crash with the child unbuckled on her lap. A jail sentence for Susanne McClellan, 39, was suspended Tuesday so long as the woman serves 240 days probation as part of the GPS monitoring program, according to court documents.

