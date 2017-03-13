My view: Utah Lake's water quality and algae growth not significantly different from the past
Joe Arave, left, owner of Utah Paddle Boards, high fives, Matthew Duncan, 11, at the 11th annual Utah Lake Festival in Provo, Utah, Saturday, June 4, 2016. Last summer was a tumultuous time for Utah Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser
|Wed
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|4
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Alycegomez
|6
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC