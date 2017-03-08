MSU students travel to Utah for landscape competition
Twenty Mississippi State students will travel to Provo, Utah, next week to compete in the 41st Annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition. MSU hosted the competition last year and finished 12th out of 63 competing schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Feb 28
|FSM
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Alycegomez
|6
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb 10
|Con job
|1
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb '17
|Rosita
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC