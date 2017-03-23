Man charged with capital murder, 3 others with murder in Provo shooting
Jesse William Gourdin, 21, has been charged with aggravated murder in 4th District Court for allegedly shooting and killing 24-year-old Gustavo Ramirez. The charge is enhanced to a capital offense because the killing was gang-motivated and carried out with the help of other gang members, court documents indicate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|East Coast Logic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC