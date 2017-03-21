Local panelists to offer tips on how to write 10-minute play
Utah New Works Theatre Project will host a playwriting panel March 24 at 7 p.m., at Pioneer Book, 450 W. Center, Provo. The event, Playwriting Panel: Tackling the Ten, will include a panel of four local playwrights who will offer tips on how to write an effective 10-minute play, according to a news release.
