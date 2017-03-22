Landscape Pros Share Recruitment Proc...

Landscape Pros Share Recruitment Process and Challenges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Turf

Over 75 companies were at the career fair for the 41st National Collegiate Landscape Competition hosted by Brigham Young University The career fair at the 41st National Collegiate Landscape Competition hosted by Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, included more than 75 companies looking for prospective employees. Companies were searching for the perfect mix of professionalism and passion in students ready to begin their green industry careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC