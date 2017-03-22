Landscape Pros Share Recruitment Process and Challenges

Over 75 companies were at the career fair for the 41st National Collegiate Landscape Competition hosted by Brigham Young University The career fair at the 41st National Collegiate Landscape Competition hosted by Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, included more than 75 companies looking for prospective employees. Companies were searching for the perfect mix of professionalism and passion in students ready to begin their green industry careers.

