International ensemble dances through a Journeya across cultures
A rare opportunity to travel the world through cultural dance will be fulfilled 7 p.m., Saturday at the Paradise Performing Arts Center. “Journey,” a 90-minute voyage of dance and music through the heartbeat of the world's cultures, is performed by the International Folk Dance Ensemble from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Feb 28
|FSM
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Alycegomez
|6
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb 10
|Con job
|1
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb 7
|Rosita
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC