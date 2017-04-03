Guest editorial: Fix religious worker visas
Missionaries from the MTC in Provo Utah, sing during the Saturday afternoon session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Our visa system is a tangled mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mon
|Samsunter
|6
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Apr 1
|anonymous
|411
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Mar 26
|asdf
|2
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Starone4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC