(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo Police Chief John King

Provo a While Utah officials Thursday remained tight-lipped on specifics about the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Provo Police Chief John King, the city's mayor said he asked for King's resignation because the community needs complete trust in their police chief. "Regardless of how valid the [accusations] are," Mayor John Curtis said during a Thursday morning news conference, "he has been tainted and damaged.

