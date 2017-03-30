Emerging tech hubs are far from coasts

Emerging tech hubs are far from coasts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: USA Today

Emerging tech hubs are far from coasts Start-ups are heading to the heartland and South Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nDl7ey Those are among the most-popular destinations in a job climate teeming with unfilled positions, according to a report from TechNet and Progressive Policy Institute issued today. Emerging tech hubs - the so-called Next in Tech cities - are setting up shop in Provo, Utah; Nashville, New Orleans, Cleveland, Denver and Charleston, S.C. The irresistible lure of a lower-cost of living and talent pools fed by nearby colleges help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Sat anonymous 411
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Mar 26 asdf 2
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb '17 Starone4 3
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC