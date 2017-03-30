Emerging tech hubs are far from coasts Start-ups are heading to the heartland and South Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nDl7ey Those are among the most-popular destinations in a job climate teeming with unfilled positions, according to a report from TechNet and Progressive Policy Institute issued today. Emerging tech hubs - the so-called Next in Tech cities - are setting up shop in Provo, Utah; Nashville, New Orleans, Cleveland, Denver and Charleston, S.C. The irresistible lure of a lower-cost of living and talent pools fed by nearby colleges help.

