Courtesy | Utah County Jail Susanne M...

Courtesy | Utah County Jail Susanne McClellan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A mother whose infant daughter died from injuries in a drug- and alcohol-related crash in Provo last year was sentenced Tuesday to eight months of house arrest for her role in the death. Susanne McClellan, 39, was sentenced by 4th District Judge James Brady to eight months of home confinement with an ankle monitor as part of a three-year probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
Fundraiser Mar 15 Amber 1
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Mar 14 fghvgfh 5
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Mar 14 Niaino 3
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb '17 East Coast Logic 5
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC