Courtesy | Utah County Jail Susanne McClellan
A mother whose infant daughter died from injuries in a drug- and alcohol-related crash in Provo last year was sentenced Tuesday to eight months of house arrest for her role in the death. Susanne McClellan, 39, was sentenced by 4th District Judge James Brady to eight months of home confinement with an ankle monitor as part of a three-year probation.
