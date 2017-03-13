Construction to force traffic restric...

Construction to force traffic restrictions in Provo, Orem

Read more: Deseret News

Construction on median storm drains will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction along the University Parkway diagonal from 800 East in Orem to 550 West in Provo from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds - the limit is 40 mph - and watch for lane shifts along the diagonal.

