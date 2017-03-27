Cedar Hills tests soil after sediment...

Cedar Hills tests soil after sediment released in river

The city of Cedar Hills is testing water and soil to determine if there were any heavy metals in sediment that flowed down a river in American Fork Canyon last August and made its way to the city's irrigation water. Cedar Hills Mayor Gary Gygi said Tuesday that samples were taken at areas that were irrigated at the time of the spill.

