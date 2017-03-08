BYU's Lake changes name to Ghanwoloku
Cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku, formerly known as Dayan Lake, has changed his last name as a tribute to his uncle, who passed away last year. Ghanwoloku is the name that will grace the back of his jersey during the 2017 season.
