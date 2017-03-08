BYU's Lake changes name to Ghanwoloku

BYU's Lake changes name to Ghanwoloku

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Deseret News

Cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku, formerly known as Dayan Lake, has changed his last name as a tribute to his uncle, who passed away last year. Ghanwoloku is the name that will grace the back of his jersey during the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 28 Vassago 407
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Feb 28 FSM 3
Nestle suggestions (Jan '14) Feb 26 Starone4 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15) Feb 13 Alycegomez 6
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb '17 Rosita 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC