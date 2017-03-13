BYU students release Beauty And The Beast acapella medley

They can sing, they can dance! BYU acapella group wins over the internet with brilliant Beauty And The Beast medley that recaps the entire Disney classic in just FIVE minutes Nine male singers and guest performer Lexi Walker, 14, perform their renditions of Belle, Be Our Guest and of course replay the ball scene Brigham Young University's Vocal Point managed to recap the entire Disney classic in just five minutes by performing some of the 1991 animated movie's best-known songs, including Belle and Be Our Guest. The ensemble, based out of the Mormon university in Provo, Utah, released the video earlier this week, and it has already been viewed more than 330,850 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.