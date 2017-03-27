Byu football receives late commitment for 2017 from Juco DB Trevion Greene

Chabot College cornerback Trevion Greene announced via Twitter that he will be joining the Cougars, and he'll do so this fall. The recruiting process for the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Greene was quite rapid from the BYU standpoint, as the Cougars didn't formally offer him a scholarship until this weekend when he was on an official visit in Provo.

