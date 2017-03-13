BYU basketball analysis: How the Cougars got rolled by Mavericks
Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika hangs his head as BYU falls to the University of Texas at Arlington play in NIT basketball action at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The UT Arlington Mavericks used a wonderful offensive performance to dismantle the BYU Cougars 105-89 in the Marriott Center on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser
|Mar 15
|Amber
|1
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|fghvgfh
|5
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Mar 14
|Niaino
|4
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 28
|Vassago
|407
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Alycegomez
|6
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC