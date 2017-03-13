BYU basketball analysis: How the Cougars got rolled by Mavericks

Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika hangs his head as BYU falls to the University of Texas at Arlington play in NIT basketball action at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The UT Arlington Mavericks used a wonderful offensive performance to dismantle the BYU Cougars 105-89 in the Marriott Center on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.