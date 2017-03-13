Braden Sandberg
Braden Sandberg has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Mission. He will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center on March 29, 2017.
